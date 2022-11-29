Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Antonio Banderas Thinks Tom Holland Would Make A Perfect Zorro

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas would love to have Tom Holland replace him as Zorro.

Tom Holland in a still from the film Uncharted
Tom Holland in a still from the film Uncharted Instagram

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 11:56 am

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas would love to have Tom Holland replace him as Zorro.

The 62-year-old star portrayed the masked vigilante in the 1998 movie 'The Mask of Zorro' and the 2005 sequel 'The Legend of Zorro', and believed that his 'Uncharted' co-star Holland would be the ideal actor to take his place as the character.

"I did 'Uncharted' with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark too. Why not?" Antonio said to ComicBook.com.

The actor revealed he would consider returning for a third movie to deliver the mask to Holland - just as his predecessor Sir Anthony Hopkins did in 'The Mask of Zorro'.'

Banderas explained: "Yes, I would. I would consider that possibility. Why not?"

"I think, during today's interviews, I said something like that to somebody. I said, "Well, if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first (for) me, (which is) give the torch to somebody else'."

Meanwhile, Antonio previously revealed that he was approached by legendary director Quentin Tarantino about a "Zorro" and "Django Unchained" crossover film that would have seen him teaming up with Jamie Foxx.

Banderas believes that Tarantino's filmmaking style would have been perfect for the unmade movie and he would have loved the chance to work with both Foxx and the "Pulp Fiction" filmmaker.

The Spanish actor said: "He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night (in 2020) when I was nominated for 'Pain and Glory'. We saw each other at one of those parties. He just came up to me and I was like, 'In your hands? Yeah, man!' Because Quentin just had that nature to do those types of movies and give them quality."

"Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the 60s and 70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting. We've never worked together, but it would be great because of him, because of Jamie Foxx and because of (playing) Zorro again when he's a little bit older. It would be fantastic and funny and crazy."

