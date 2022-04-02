Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield and supermodel Alyssa Miller have reportedly parted ways. According to reports, they have very different work schedules and could not take out time for each other, despite being together for a while.



The Sun quoted a source as saying, “They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other. The source added that the couple had differences as well which were not being resolved. “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”



The source also called them a “really beautiful couple," and added, "going great at first," but they couldn't make it work in the end.”



Garfield and Miller were first spotted together in November last year. However, they attended the 2022 SAG Awards together, making their relationship public in February. They were also spotted playing tennis before that and were also clicked before Valentine’s Day.



A source from Page 6 said, “It was disappointing for Andrew because he’d have loved to have shared the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved, but it just wasn’t supposed to be.”



According to reports, the ‘Spider Man’ actor is said to be trying to cope with the situation and is reportedly doing well. “He is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months,” the source told the outlet.



According to a report in Page Six, Miller was in a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014. She was also alleged to have married Tame Impala's Cam Avery for a short time in 2018. Garfield, on the other hand, has been in and out of relationships with any Hollywood actresses such as Emma Stone, who also shared the screen with him in ‘Spider-Man’ and singer Rita Ora.