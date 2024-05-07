Art & Entertainment

Ananya Birla Pens Emotional Note As She Quits Her Singing Career, Labelling It The 'Hardest Decision'

Singer Ananya Birla has announced her retirement from the music industry to focus on business.

Instagram
Ananya Birla quits music Photo: Instagram
On Monday, singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla took to her Instagram account to reveal her decision to shift her focus from the music industry to her business pursuits in a sudden announcement. As the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the head of the Aditya Birla Group, her announcement garnered widespread attention.

Her post read, “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I’ve reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express. Thank you for all the love for the music I’ve released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It’s time I focus all my energies to the business world (sic).”

She captioned the post, “Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love (sic).” Take a look here:

Numerous fans flooded the comment section with messages of love and support, conveying their surprise at her decision and wishing her all the best for her future endeavours. One said, “Please don’t go from music... I’m very inspired by you & by your circle song.” Another comment read, “When your passion feels exhausting, its understandable; a break at the v least is 1000% valid.” A third one said, “Proud of you forever and whatever you do you are rockstar a successful business woman and a pure soul love you always.”

Many celebrities, as well, expressed their surprise and extended their well wishes. Armaan Malik wrote, “So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours (sic).” Sania Mirza commented, “Love you so much.” Bobby Deol chimed in, “Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life god bless you.”

Ananya Birla made her mark in the music industry with her debut single ‘Livin The Life’ in 2016, earning her international acclaim. She notably became the first Indian artist to achieve platinum status for a single. Additionally, she featured on the esteemed American national top 40 pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits. More recently, she collaborated with Lucky Ali and Armaan Malik on the soundtrack for the recently released, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar.’ Prior to her recent announcement, her last project was a collaboration with rapper Offset on the track ‘Cuffed (Jo Tha Mila),’ showcasing her versatile talents in the music realm.

Ananya Birla is the eldest child of Kumar Mangalam Birla (Chairman of Aditya Birla Group) and Neerja Birla - null
Ananya Birla: Most Of My Songs Are A Reflection Of How I Feel At A Particular Time

BY Nivedita

