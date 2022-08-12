Amit Sadh's Short Film 'Ghuspaith - Beyond Borders' Honours Photo-Journalists

Actor Amit Sadh's upcoming short film 'Ghuspaith' - Beyond Borders' honours photo journalists of the world.



Amit Sadh says, "When Mihir came with the story, I found that we are making the short film to honour the photo journalists of the world, like Danish Hussain who was killed by the Talibanis in Afghanistan while reporting.



"I knew about Danish from before, and I think it is very courageous and brave of all people who report war and crime. It takes lot of guts to be in that kind of a scenario where bombs are blasting and bullets are being fired from all the directions," he added.



Written and directed by Mihir K. Lath, 'Ghuspaith...' is a film set at the border between India and Bangladesh. In a land ravaged by militancy and an urgent, devastating refugee crisis; the worth of human life becomes a question many struggle to answer.



Amit said: "As an actor, it is a great opportunity and honour to explore and make this short film, as Mihir looked well prepared and full of enthusiasm. The way he had done his prep and planned things, it looked like we are going to make something nice."



"Honestly, I am very fulfilled and happy that I made 'Ghuspaith' with Mihir and now that it is coming out, we are going to Sundance Film Festival and show it to audiences," Amit adds.



Mihir was attracted to tell this story in a quest to bring a humane understanding of a complicated, global issue of refugee crisis.



He chose to tell it from the prism of a photo-journalist named Manav (portrayed by Amit Sadh). The short film salutes the spirit of renowned brave photojournalists like Danish Siddique, who put their life on the line to serve the people who went through this catastrophe.



Mihir knew he had found his Manav when Amit Sadh agreed to take on the role.



He said: "Amit (Sadh) and I were aligned from our very first meet when I explained my vision to him, the kind of themes my movie was dealing with and the way I wanted to invigorate the viewer into this high tension human drama. Even before reading the script, he said yes to me. It is that decision of his that has allowed 'Ghuspaith' to be made."



The principal photography of the short film took place in Maharashtra over four days with Amit Sadh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Pamela Bhutoria forming the ensemble.



The disturbing but potent revelations of 'Ghuspaith', found an early support in Sadh, who considered the story a necessary one to tell and filmmaker Shakun Batra, who is presenting 'Ghuspaith' under his banner Jouska Films.



He says "Ghuspaith is a brave attempt to understand the pain and horror that must have filled the last moments of Danish Siddique. I think it takes immense courage to bear witness and Ghuspaith is an effort for all of us to understand the strength it takes to cross borders in pursuit of humanity. That is our intention with the film".