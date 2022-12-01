Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Amid 'The Kashmir Files'- IFFI Row, Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

Amid 'The Kashmir Files'- IFFI Row, Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

'The Kashmir Files', released earlier this year in theatres, narrated the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' became one of the highest grossing film of this year
Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' became one of the highest grossing film of this year Twitter/Vivek Agnihotri

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 9:43 am

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who helmed 'The Kashmir Files', has now announced on a similar subject titled 'The Kashmir Files: Unreported'. He says that with the film he will let the people know the 'entire truth'. Vivek Agnihotri's announced the film after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda, vulgar film".

Nadav Lapid, who was the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury Head, had also said that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

Reacting to his remark, Vivek Agnihotri had shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday. He had said, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel, that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time?"

Speaking to AajTak, Vivek Agnihotri has now said, "I am determined now and I am making an announcement... We have many stories, anecdotes, truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now)."

He also added, "I will let everyone know very soon whether Unreported will be in the form of a web series or documentary. I'll divulge the entire truth. Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever information, proof I have with me and what all people have said, I bring them out and present it in front of people so they know the entire truth."

'The Kashmir Files', released earlier this year in theatres, narrated the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. The film was showcased as part of the Indian Panorama Section at the IFFI.

