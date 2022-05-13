Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amid Hindi Language Row, AR Rahman Believes English Helps In Breaking Down Barriers

During an event on Thursday, Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman emphasised the significance of English. He stated that the English language helps to break down obstacles.

Amid Hindi Language Row, AR Rahman Believes English Helps In Breaking Down Barriers
Music composer AR Rahman. Instagram/ @arrahman

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 1:28 pm

Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman emphasised on the significance of English in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that Hindi should replace English as the connection language across different linguistic groups, at an event on Thursday, according to a report by Times of India.

He claims that English is a worldwide language that helps to break down obstacles. He was speaking at the launch of Nexa Music's second season, which finds new talent in English music.

When asked if he would like to come up with a similar talent sourcing and identification series like Nexa Music in India's regional languages, the composer gave a definitive answer. "The movie industry is doing great with music in Indian languages," said the man who has been hailed as the 'Mozart of Madras'. "This initiative is focused on making our artists global so that they can compete for Grammys and be on international platforms” he added.

Related stories

Cannes Film Festival: Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar And AR Rahman To Walk the Red Carpet On The Opening Day

AR Rahman Shares Beautiful Video From His Daughter Khatija And Riyasdeen's Wedding Reception

AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Gets Married

The world of music is "out of ideas," the maestro said. "The rest of the world is waiting for India in terms of music," he further said.

On a completely separate yet genuine topic, Rahman said that sometimes pressure brings out the best in individuals. "It's excellent to push people on the brink, it delivers great outcomes," he said. 

Earlier, amid the language controversy, the composer had shared a post about 'Beloved Tamil' along with an illustration of 'Thamizhanangu' of 'Goddess Tamil', which is a word from the Tamil anthem penned by Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai.

The anthem incorporates a phrase from 'Thamilyakkam,' an anthology of Tamil poetry, penned by Bharathidasan, a Tamil poet of the twentieth century. "Beloved Tamil is the root of our existence," the phrase says.

Tags

Art & Entertainment AR Rahman English Language Language Breaking Down Barriers Nexa Music Nexa Music Event Oscar-winning Music Composer Indian Music Composer A. R. Rahman India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor