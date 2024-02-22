All The Details Of Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding Outfits By Tarun Tahiliani

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, under the warmth of the Goan sun. Together, they are set to embark on the new chapter post getting married in a dreamy beach wedding ceremony. Both of them looked stunning for their wedding, and their attires were custom-designed by the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani.
Rakul’s bridal lehenga was a vision to behold and was carved in soft pastel pinks and ivories. It featured intricate hand-embroidered floral motifs, and the sheer tulle sleeves were adorned with cascading pearls and crystals. The bridal lehenga also had a structured veil, which was embellished with delicate stars and Swarovski crystals, resembling a waterfall of flowers. The stunning creation by Tarun Tahiliani made Rakul look like a modern yet timeless bridal look.
The actress completed her look with heavy polki jewellery and minimalist makeup, thereby setting a huge example for the spring brides.
On the other hand, the groom, Jackky, donned an ivory chikankari sherwani, which featured an intricate “chinar” motif, and it had been hand-embroidered over a period of six months. The ensemble had Tahiliani’s signature pleated stole, and the chikankari work was done by silk threads with authentic zardozi embellishments.
Meanwhile, ahead of the wedding, Rakul had offered a glimpse into her refreshing bridal style during one of the pre-wedding festivities, when she wore a green embellished ensemble designed by Seema Gujral. The plunging neckline kurta paired with sharara pants offered a contemporary look, and she accentuated her look with a statement gold and emerald choker.
Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official via Instagram in 2021.