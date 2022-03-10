Alia Bhatt Seen With Ranbir Kapoor's Family At 'Sharmaji Namkeen's Screening

In commemoration of the late great actor Rishi Kapoor, the makers of 'Sharmaji Namkeen' hosted a special screening for the Kapoor family. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Aadar Jain were among those who attended the screening.

Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan were also present.

While Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a black kurta with black pants, Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning in a funky shirt with light-colored jeans.

Alia wore a white blouse and white leggings, while producer Ritesh Sidhwani wore a plain black t-shirt with blue denim.

Ridhhima kapoor donned an all-black ensemble, while Arman Jain sported a brown t-shirt and black pants.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' has been making headlines for quite some time now since it is the final film of late star Rishi Kapoor. The film follows the lives of a retired guy who rediscover his passion for cooking after joining a wild women's cat circle.

'Sharmaji Namkeen', directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures, also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The film is set to be released on March 31.

“Sharmaji Namkeen is one such entertainer. It is a truly special film and humble tribute to the acting prowess and cinematic brilliance of the late Rishi Kapoor and a testament to the immeasurable talent of Paresh Rawal. Both actors have entertained generations of audiences through their legendary performances. The film is yet another exciting chapter in our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment and we are certain this heartwarming tale will find its special place with customers in India and beyond,” Manish Menghani, Head, Content licensing, Prime Video had said while announcing the film’s release date according to a report by India Today.