Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Alden Ehrenreich Joins Disney+ Series 'Ironheart'

Actor Alden Ehrenreich to be a part of the upcoming series 'Ironheart'.

Alden Ehrenreich
Updated: 13 Jul 2022 11:59 am

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, best known for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series 'Ironheart'. 

'Ironheart' follows Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who invents the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. 

Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', scheduled to be released in November.

According to Deadline, it is unknown who Ehrenreich will be playing in the series.

Sam Bailey ('Brown Girls') and Angela Barnes ('Blindspotting') will direct 'Ironheart', which is produced by 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler's banner Proximity. Chinaka Hodge of the 'Snowpiercer' series fame is the head writer of the show.

Ehrenreich recently wrapped production on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. The actor will next be seen in 'Cocaine Bear', directed by Elizabeth Banks.

[With Inputs from PTI] 

Alden Ehrenreich Ironheart Marvel Comics Dominique Thorne Sam Bailey Angela Barnes Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ Hollywood
