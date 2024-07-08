Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, have become parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Alanna and Ivor shared the good news with an adorable video on Instagram.
In the announcement video, Alanna, Ivor and their newborn are seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits. All three were in blue. Alanna was in a short dress and she was seen holding her little munchkin and sat beside Ivor. They also shared a kiss in the video
The new mom and dad captioned the video, “Our little angel is here (sic).”
Maasi Ananya Panday reposted the video on her Instagram story and expressed her happiness on welcoming her nephew. She wrote, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here (sic).” Ananya’s sister Rysa also congratulated the couple as she wrote, “The cutest nugget'' in the comments section.
Alanna had announced her pregnancy in February this year with a maternity photoshoot. She and Ivor revealed the gender of their baby on March 20 with a cute post. “Can’t wait to meet our little baby boy,'' she captioned the post alongside romantic pics with Ivor.
Alanna and Ivor tied the knot on March 16, 2023, in Mumbai. They had a white wedding. Sharing the pics from her wedding, she wrote, “Yesterday was a fairytale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can’t wait to start a family with you''.
For the unversed, Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday and fitness expert and author Deanne Panday. She is a social media influencer based in Los Angeles, California, and Ivor is a film director.
Talking about Ananya Panday, on the work front, she was last seen in the Netflix film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will be next seen in the web series ‘Call Me Bae'.