Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton To Star In Feature Film 'Billy Knight'

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is set to star opposite "Stanger Things" actor Charlie Heaton in movie "Billy Knight".

Al Pacino and Charlie Heaton
Al Pacino and Charlie Heaton Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 9:16 pm

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is set to star opposite "Stanger Things" actor Charlie Heaton in movie "Billy Knight".

The drama, which marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth’s feature film debut, also stars Diana Silvers.

According to entertainment website Variety, the film follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers.

"In addition to wanting to make it in the movie business, Alex is also grappling with the death of his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing Alex’s father left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight” embroidered on it. Those clues send Alex on a quest to find the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight," the plotline reads.

The film is produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Productions, Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Al Pacino Charlie Heaton Feature Film Billy Knight Stranger Things Hollywood Veteran Actor Alec Griffen Roth Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?