Akshay Oberoi Turns Terrorist In Jackie Shroff-Starrer Espionage Thriller ‘Two Zero One Four’

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who was last seen in 'Fighter', will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller 'Two Zero One Four' starring Jackie Shroff. In the film, he will portray a terrorist on screen.

Akshay Oberoi Photo: Instagram
Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the film promises to be an enthralling Indian spy thriller, shot in locations including Mumbai, Kutch, and Russia.

Akshay said: "Playing a terrorist in 'Two Zero One Four' is a thrilling opportunity. It is a departure from my previous roles and presents a new challenge that I eagerly embrace."

Joining Akshay in the cast is veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who will portray the role of an army officer.

