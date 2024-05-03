Art & Entertainment

Akshay Oberoi Comes Aboard Varun Dhawan-Jahnvi Kapoor's ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari” has added "Fighter" actor Akshay Oberoi to the cast.

Instagram
Akshay Oberoi, Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" fame.

Oberoi, who currently features in season two of the acclaimed series “The Broken News”, said “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari” presents a fantastic opportunity for him as an actor.

“Working with such talented co-stars like Varun, Janhvi, and Sanya is incredibly exciting. I'm eager for audiences to enjoy the blend of humor and romance we're bringing to the screen. This film is set to be a memorable one!,” the actor said in a statement.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari” will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

The movie will reunite Dhawan and Kapoor, who most recently worked together for Nitesh Tiwari's relationship drama "Bawaal".

