Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Akshay Kumar Takes Onus Of His Films Not Working, Says It's 100% His Fault

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who had a string of flops with his recent film 'Selfiee' being another addition, said that the films not working at the box-office are solely his fault and one must not blame the audience for not liking a particular film.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Instagram: @akshaykumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 8:17 pm

As per media reports, the actor said that he has faced the similar issue early during his career when his 16 films tanked at the box-office in a row.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He said: "This is not happening to me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience requires you to see something else."

Akshay said: "It is a great alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai (If your films are not working, it is your fault). When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Main koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon (I am trying to change, that is all I can do)."

He also said that he'd like to tell everyone that when films don't work, the audience must not be blamed.

"Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100 per cent. Aapki film na chalna is not because of the audience (a film not working is your fault only). It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film," he added.

