Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional On Sister's Surprise Audio Message On Reality Show

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar teared up after hearing a surprise audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia on the reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Instagram: @akshaykumar

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 1:29 pm

Akshay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' was a special guest on singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.

Akshay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' was a special guest on singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.

A promo from the show was shared on the channel's Instagram page, where Akshay was seen wiping his tears while listening to his sister's message.

The clip shows a contestant singing Kishore Kumar's iconic brother-sister song 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka'.

Soon an audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is played for him.

Calling him 'Raju', she says in Punjabi: "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything."

An overwhelmed Akshay is then heard saying: "We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister."

'Raksha Bandhan' is slated to release on August 11.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Bollywood Actor Raksha Bandhan Movie Superstar Singer 2 Reality Show Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Alka Bhatia Kishore Kumar
