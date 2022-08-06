Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional On Sister's Surprise Audio Message On Reality Show

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar teared up after hearing a surprise audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia on the reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.



Akshay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' was a special guest on singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.



A promo from the show was shared on the channel's Instagram page, where Akshay was seen wiping his tears while listening to his sister's message.



The clip shows a contestant singing Kishore Kumar's iconic brother-sister song 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka'.



Soon an audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is played for him.



Calling him 'Raju', she says in Punjabi: "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything."



An overwhelmed Akshay is then heard saying: "We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister."

'Raksha Bandhan' is slated to release on August 11.

[With Inputs From IANS]