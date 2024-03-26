Art & Entertainment

Akshara Singh Flaunts Her Hair, Makeup In New Photos; Sends Holi Greetings To Fans In Bihar

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Tuesday shared some pictures, flaunting her hair and makeup, and asked fans when they are celebrating the festival of Holi.

Akshara Singh Photo: Instagram
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Tuesday shared some pictures, flaunting her hair and makeup, and asked fans when they are celebrating the festival of Holi.

Taking to Instagram, Akshara shared a series of pictures, wherein she is wearing a white shirt, and is posing with a full face of makeup and hair styled in soft waves.

Akshara, who hails from Bihar, and the state is celebrating Holi on March 26, captioned the post as: "What's up guys? aapke yahan Holi kab hai? #happyholi."

The fans commented on her post and said: "Mrignaini", "Aaj se hi hai Holi start". One user said: "aaj hai Singh ji".

Akshara is known for her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has also featured in projects like 'Porus', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.

