Superstar Rajinikanth was the star of the music and trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1' in Chennai on Tuesday. The event also saw stars like Kamal Haasan along with the entire star cast of the film including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in attendance.

However, the most special moment that took everyone by surprise is when Aishwarya ran towards Rajinikanth to touch his feet. They shared a little moment as they greeted each other with a long namaste. Aishwarya and Rajinikanth had worked together in the 2010 film 'Enthiran' and its 2018 sequel '2.0'.

She also ran from the front row to meet 'Ponniyin Selvan' director Mani Ratnam and greeted him with a hug and he patted her back. Mani Ratnam launched Aishwarya with her debut film 'Iruvar' in 1997. The two went on to work together on 'Raavan' and 'Guru'.

Aishwarya credited that she has learnt “passion, commitment, dedication, and focus” from Mani Ratnam. Thanking Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for gracing the event, Aishwarya said, "Rajini and Kamal sir - dream moment of having you both here. We have been students, admirers of you, and continue to do this forever."

The 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1' trailer was released amid much fanfare at the event. The film stars Aishwarya Rai in dual roles --one of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, and the other of Mandakini Devi. Vikram is in the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi is Vanthiyathevan, Trisha is Kundavai, Ravi is Arunmozhi Varman and Sobhita Dhulipala is Vanathi in the film.

The film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It will release in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.