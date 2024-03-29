Art & Entertainment

Ahan Shetty Preps For ‘Sanki’, Immerses Himself Into ‘Rigorous Fitness Routine’

Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' in 2021, is leaving no stones unturned to prep for his next film 'Sanki', as he states that he has immersed himself in a “rigorous fitness routine”, which has tested his physical limits.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Ahan Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' in 2021, is leaving no stones unturned to prep for his next film 'Sanki', as he states that he has immersed himself in a “rigorous fitness routine”, which has tested his physical limits.

Talking about how he is preparing for the film, Ahan, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, told IANS: "For the past few months, I've immersed myself in a rigorous fitness routine, committing to twice-daily workouts.”

The actor went on to praise his coach for the guidance.

“This journey has not only tested my physical limits but has also become an exhilarating adventure, thanks to the guidance and expertise of my trainer, Kaivan. It has been an amazing experience, realising my fitness goals and uncovering the best version of myself," said Ahan.

Advertisement

'Sanki' by Sajid Nadiadwala also stars Pooja Hegde.

Directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, the film is set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita