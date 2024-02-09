Aditya Dhar Reveals Why Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' Was Shelved

'The Immortal Ashwatthama' was one of the biggest projects of Aditya Dhar. He announced it after the success of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Vicky Kaushal and Allu Arjun were supposed to be part of the magnum opus. It was reported that the film was in pre-production but it didn't happen. At the trailer launch of 'Article 370’, on Thursday, Aditya opened up about his ambitious film. Read on to know what he said.
Aditya told the media, “We have put that on the back burner right now. I’ll be honest, the kind of vision we all had for that, it was too big to work for Indian cinema. The kind of VFX quality we were looking at, nobody has even strived for it here. Until the technology becomes affordable or cinema halls increase, we’ll have to wait.”
The National award-winning filmmaker also gave example of 'Titanic' director James Cameron as he said that even the US filmmaker waited for the market to grow. “Even he waited for the market to grow, for the tech to come to the level where he could actually present it. I’m, of course, not him, but if we have to achieve excellence, there can’t be any mediocrity. I can’t make it for the heck of it. Even if it takes five years of my prime time, the film has to be brilliant,'' said Aditya.
Aditya has produced 'Article 370' that stars his wife Yami Gautam. Priyamani also plays a pivotal role in it. Set against the backdrop of Article 370, the movie is all set to hit the screens on February 23.
At the trailer launch event, Aditya also confirmed that he and Yami are all set to embrace parenthood. He said, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.”