Aditya Dhar Reveals Why Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' Was Shelved

The National award-winning filmmaker also gave example of 'Titanic' director James Cameron as he said that even the US filmmaker waited for the market to grow. “Even he waited for the market to grow, for the tech to come to the level where he could actually present it. I’m, of course, not him, but if we have to achieve excellence, there can’t be any mediocrity. I can’t make it for the heck of it. Even if it takes five years of my prime time, the film has to be brilliant,'' said Aditya.