Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’

Earlier, in an interview with Oprah, while opening up about her first meeting with Rich, the 'Someone Like You' singer said she first met him at a birthday party and they were on the dance floor. And then they met a couple of years later and went out for dinner. She called him 'hilarious' and 'smart' and added, “It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does''. Adele, 36, also said it was for the first time she’s ever “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”