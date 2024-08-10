Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’

As per a report in Billboard, the 16-time Grammy winner shared the news in the concert as she responded to a marriage proposal by a fan who asked, “Will you marry me?” Adele replied, “I can’t marry you,” and holding up her left hand, she indicated a ring on her finger as the crowd cheered. She said, ''Cause I’m already getting married.''
Watch the video of Adele confirming getting married.
Adele and Paul (who is a sports agent) reportedly started dating in 2021, They made their first public appearance as they attended NBA Finals in Phoenix.
Earlier, in an interview with Oprah, while opening up about her first meeting with Rich, the 'Someone Like You' singer said she first met him at a birthday party and they were on the dance floor. And then they met a couple of years later and went out for dinner. She called him 'hilarious' and 'smart' and added, “It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does''. Adele, 36, also said it was for the first time she’s ever “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”
In 2022, Adele's engagement rumours started doing the rounds after she attended the BRIT Awards with a diamond ring on her left finger. On the Graham Norton Show, on her engagement speculations, she said, “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t''.
Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. They tied the knot in 2018 and in 2019, the pop star announced her divorce from Simon. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. They share a son, Angelo James who was born in 2012.