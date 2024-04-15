Art & Entertainment

Addinath Kothare Joins Ishaan Khatter And Bhumi Pednekar For 'Royals'

Actor Addinath Kothare has joined Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter for the upcoming Netflix drama series, 'Royals'.

Instagram
Addinath Kothare, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar Photo: Instagram
A source close to IANS confirmed that the actor, who made his debut in Kabir Khan's '83', has been roped in. They have already shot in Jaipur, Rajasthan and will be shooting in Mumbai as well.

It is reported that the series is going to be a romantic drama produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

Addinath, who also works in Marathi cinema, made his directorial debut with the film 'Paani', which won the 'National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation' at the 66th National Film Awards.

He stepped into the world of acting as a child in the 1994 hit film 'Majha Chakula'.

In Kabir Khan’s '83', he played former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar alongside Ranveer Singh.

