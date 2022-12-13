Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rajpal Yadav 'Accidentally' Injures A Student During Film Shoot In Uttar Pradesh

Home Art & Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav 'Accidentally' Injures A Student During Film Shoot In Uttar Pradesh

A student was allegedly injured when actor Rajpal Yadav, riding a scooter during the shooting of a Hindi movie, hit him in Katra area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said.

Rajpal Yadav was approached to play the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Rajpal Yadav was approached to play the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 10:54 am

A student was allegedly injured when actor Rajpal Yadav, riding a scooter during the shooting of a Hindi movie, hit him in Katra area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said.

The student gave a complaint to Colonelganj police in connection with the incident and has alleged misbehaviour by the film team.

The actor has also given a complaint to the police alleging that some people, including the student, tried to disrupt the shooting, which was underway with the permission of the district administration.

Station House Officer, Colonelganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai said the scooter which the actor was riding was an old one. The actor lost control and hit the student after its clutch wire broke, he added.

There were no visible injuries to the student, the police officer said.

"However, further investigation is being carried out following which further action will be taken," he added.

According to reports, comedian Rajpal Yadav and his team started the shooting of their upcoming film near Laxmi Talkies crossing in the morning. Curious locals, including students, assembled in large numbers at the spot to see the shooting.

The team then proceeded towards Bank Road where Yadav was being filmed riding a scooter.

Related stories

Rajpal Yadav Teams Up With Filmmaker Wilson Louis For Upcoming Film 'Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment