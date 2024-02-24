Actor Calls On French Film Industry To Face Sexual Abuse, During Live Cesar Awards Ceremony

Godreche was invited to speak on sexual violence at the ceremony on Friday after actors alleged they were teenage victims of sexual abuse by directors decades older than themselves, shining a light on the repulsive underside of the country's industry.

“Is it possible that we are able to face the truth?” Godreche said during an emotional speech to a hushed audience.

“With the same moral strength that we use to be creative, let's have the courage to say out loud what we know quietly,” she said, and added later, “The power seems to be swaying.”