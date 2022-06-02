Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Adivi Sesh Receives Honorary Medal From Black Cat Commandos

Actor Adivi Sesh recently starred in the film 'Major' which traces the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He received an honorary medal from the Black Cat Commandos for his performance.

Actor Adivi Sesh With The Medal

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:44 pm

Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up for the release of his film 'Major' in which he plays the role of fallen soldier Sandeep Unnkrishnan, who was also the NSG Commando trainer. The movie was specially screened for the National Security Guard in Mumbai, where 312 commandos watched the movie with their families. The actor received an honorary medal from the Black Cat Commandos for his performance in the film. 

A close up of the medal
A close up of the medal

‘Major’ traces the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actor has been touring key cities in the country for special screenings of the film.

“We showed the film to the National Security Guard in Mumbai where 312 commandos and their families watched the film. When the film ended there was complete silence, they asked me to come to their headquarters and when I got there, they gave me this medal on behalf of the Black Cat Commandos. This to me is bigger than any Oscar. So I believe we have a winner with Major,” said Adivi about the honour. 

Sesh With The Medal
Sesh With The Medal

The movie will release on June 3 2022. It also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Yohan Kuruvilla.

