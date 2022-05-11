Actor Manoj Bajpayee has remarked about the current state of content in cinema and how the discourse has centred on box office collections and stats. In a new interview, the actor said that people are unwilling to discuss film content and performances. He went on to say that everyone is trapped with the figures. The actor described OTT platforms as a "blessing," adding that it is "heartwarming" to watch brilliant performers working, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Several big-budget films have been released in theatres in recent months, earning money at the box office. In four weeks, director, SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ grossed 246 crores at the box office. It also broke into the 1,000 crore club globally within 16 days of its release. ‘KGF Chapter 2’ by the director, Prashanth Neel grossed 134.50 crores on its first day. It later surpassed the 1000-crore mark. ‘The Kashmir Files', a low-budget film directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has surpassed the 250 crore milestone at the box office.

Bajpayee said in an interview with NDTV Good times, he said: "Koi baat hi nahi karraha hai ki film kaesi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai performances kaesi hai. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai? Kya hai na hum sab ₹1000 crore aur ₹300 crore aur ₹400 crore mein phasein huye hai. Yeh jhagda kaayi saalon se chal raha hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi.”

"Now critics are saying 'Why don't you make films like them?" Bajpayee said and added 'Why is your film not working?' It's been asked of those in the mainstream. Those in the mainstream are being put in the witness box by their own mainstream critics."

The National award-winning actor further said, "As for me, I was never a part of that world. I used to go sometimes to that world for some reason but would come back again. For us getting our film released in theatres was tough before. Now it gets tougher due to the ₹1000 crore films. OTT has been a boon. It was a boon for actors like me. It was a boon for so many other talents and so many other faculties. It's heartwarming to see all of them busy and consumed by OTT and such amazing work that they are doing” he added.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is working on various projects, including ‘Gulmohar’. The film is directed by Rahul Chittella, alongside actors Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran Rishi Bagga.

He will also appear in the Hindi adaptation of ‘The Sandma’ alongside actors Vijay Varma (Lord Morpheus/Dream), Adarsh Gourav (John Constant), Kubbra Sait (Death), Tillotama Shome (Calliope), Neeraj Kabi (Lucifer), and Sushant Divgikar (Desire). Dr. Destiny's character will be voiced by him. Bajpayee also has Indian filmmaker, Devashish Makhija's suspense drama ‘Joram’.