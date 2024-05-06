Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Kumar Is All Smiles As He Flaunts His Abs In Shirtless Selfie

Actor Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 17', treated his fans to a shirtless selfie.

Instagram
Abhishek Kumar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Abhishek took to his Instagram stories and shared a selfie, posing shirtless.

In the picture, the actor is seen smiling at the camera, flaunting his well-chiselled body.

Abhisheks Story
Abhishek's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Since his appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Abhishek has been making waves in his career.

The actor first featured alongside his co-housemate Mannara Chopra in the music video 'Saanware', sung by Akhil Sachdeva. The track dropped in February and currently has 27,390,730 views on YouTube.

Later, he was seen sharing screen space with Ayesha Khan, who joined the Salman Khan-hosted show as a wildcard, for the song 'Khaali Botal'. The duo worked on the song, which was filmed in the scorching temperatures of Patiala, for over 18 hours a day.

'Khaali Botal', which premiered on April 16 and currently has 6,372,461 views on YouTube, is sung by Parampara Tandon with lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj.

