Aayushi Khurrana Finds A Mentor In Co-Actor Shoaib Ibrahim

TV actress Aayushi Khurrana shares a great bond with co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim and she says that she found a good friend in him and he is always there to help and guide her wherever she finds any difficulty.

She shares:"I found a mentor and a guide in Shoaib Ibrahim. Having said that, I'm really overwhelmed to have him as my co-star who is so generous and someone who guides me throughout."

The 'Mann Sundar' actress for the first time is seen playing a lead role of Ajooni in the show, who is very strong and intelligent and can do anything to achieve her goal. But at the same place, it is not easy for Aayushi to portray a strong character on-screen and Ibrahim helps her in making her job easier.

"This is my first debut as a lead actor in a show and Shoaib has been very kind and helpful towards me in everything. He is playing the role of Rajveer opposite my role of Ajooni. I must say, he has some incredible skills that come out effortlessly and naturally," she adds.

'Ajooni' airs on Star Bharat.