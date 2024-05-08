Aamir Khan-Sonali Bendre Starrer 'Sarfarosh' To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Screening In Mumbai

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of ‘Sarfarosh’ have decided to host a special screening of the film in Mumbai. The screening will take place on May 10 at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The event will be graced not just by Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre but will also have director John Matthew Matthan, music director Lalit Pandit, Mukesh Rishi, Naseeruddin Shah, Makarad Deshpandey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Joshi, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasna Singh, Surekha Sikri, Akhilendra Mishra, and Akash Khurana gracing the event. The event will see the cast and the crew of ‘Sarfarosh’ sharing their memories and trivia from the film.