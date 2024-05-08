Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan-Sonali Bendre Starrer 'Sarfarosh' To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Screening In Mumbai

'Sarfarosh' recently completed its 25th anniversary last month. To celebrate this milestone, a special screening of the film will be held in Mumbai.

IMDb
Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre in 'Sarfarosh' Photo: IMDb
With a career spanning over decades, Aamir Khan has delivered some of the most loved and iconic movies in Bollywood. One of them is ‘Sarfarosh’ where he shared the screen with Sonali Bendre. Released in 1999, the film recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on April 30. To mark this occasion, the makers have decided to host a special screening of the film in Mumbai which will be attended by Khan and Bendre.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of ‘Sarfarosh’ have decided to host a special screening of the film in Mumbai. The screening will take place on May 10 at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The event will be graced not just by Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre but will also have director John Matthew Matthan, music director Lalit Pandit, Mukesh Rishi, Naseeruddin Shah, Makarad Deshpandey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Joshi, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasna Singh, Surekha Sikri, Akhilendra Mishra, and Akash Khurana gracing the event. The event will see the cast and the crew of ‘Sarfarosh’ sharing their memories and trivia from the film.

Directed by John Matthew Matthan, ‘Sarfarosh’ revolves around ACP Ajay Rathod (played by Aamir Khan) as he investigates a series of terrorist attacks in India. His pursuit leads him to the mastermind behind the attacks, a Pakistani arms dealer. The movie dealt with cross-border terrorism and arms trafficking. Recently, the director revealed that he wants to make a sequel to this film and come back to Bollywood.

On the work front, Aamir Khan recently produced ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ The movie was hailed by the audience and the critics. Bendre was last seen in ‘The Broken News 2’ where she reprised her role as Amina Qureshi.

