'Sarfarosh' Producers Wanted To Cast Shah Rukh Khan In The Film And Not Aamir Khan, Here’s Why

He said that the producers wanted Shah Rukh Khan. John Matthew Matthan recalled, “I met my friend Manmohan Shetty, who owned Adlabs, and told him that I want to make a film. Around this time, Shetty had started Entertainment One to produce feature films. He had funded two films of my friends, both of which starred Shah Rukh Khan. One was Vikram Mehrotra’s ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, directed by Kundan Shah and the other was Praveen Nischol’s ‘English Babu Desi Mem’. So at that time, all of them suggested I take Shah Rukh. I said, ‘Listen, I don’t think Shah Rukh suits my role. I don’t have him in my mind,’ but they said that we would be able to save more money as the three of us could get a deal, but I didn’t want to.”