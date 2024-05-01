Rani Mukerji Spends Time With Aamir Khan, Poses With Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare; Check Viral Photos

It would not be wrong to say that Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in Bollywood. Apart from a professional camaraderie, the two also share a close bond off-screen. Taking it forward, Rani recently had a gala time with Aamir and his kids, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. In the photos which have now gone viral on social media, all four of them donned their brightest smiles for the camera.