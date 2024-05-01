Art & Entertainment

Rani Mukerji Spends Time With Aamir Khan, Poses With Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare; Check Viral Photos

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have starred in several hits together, including ‘Ghulam’, ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’, and ‘Talaash’.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji
It would not be wrong to say that Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in Bollywood. Apart from a professional camaraderie, the two also share a close bond off-screen. Taking it forward, Rani recently had a gala time with Aamir and his kids, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. In the photos which have now gone viral on social media, all four of them donned their brightest smiles for the camera.

Ira shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Rani looked lovely in a brown attire and complimented her look with black tinted shades. Aamir, on the other hand, was seen in a white kurta and blue track pants. Ira opted for a cute black dress and Nupur looked dapper in a pastel pink shirt. In another photo, Ira was seen posing for cute selfies with Rani. 

Photo: Instagram
For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have collaborated together in several successful films, including ‘Ghulam’, ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’, and ‘Talaash’.

Ira Khan With Rani Mukerji
Photo: Instagram
Work wise, Rani was last seen in the film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’, which was released a year ago. The film revolves around a mother’s struggle to get back her children, who are taken away by the Norwegian foster care system. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film also starred Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Bengali actor Anirban in pivotal roles.

Aamir, on the other hand, is now working on ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, which would mark Aamir’s first Christmas release in eight years. His last Christmas release was in 2016, and it was the blockbuster film ‘Dangal’. As for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, the film would mark his comeback and will star Genelia D. Souza. Aamir took a sabbatical from films after the failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

PHOTOS

