As reported by The Indian Express, Aamir Khan addressed the possible collaboration between him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan in an unreleased footage from the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ A member of the audience told Aamir that fans wanted to witness the three Khans in a movie. Replying to this question, Aamir said that even he thinks they should collaborate for one film considering how much their fans want it to happen.