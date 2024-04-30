Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan On Possible Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan: Ek Film Toh Banti Hai

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan confirmed that he is looking forward to a possible collaboration with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Here's what he said.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan
When Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan shared the stage in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, fans could not stop but think when these three superstars will be seen in a movie next. After their appearance, multiple reports claimed that the three actors will be seen in an upcoming film. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan admitted to discussing a possible collaboration with the two Khans.

As reported by The Indian Express, Aamir Khan addressed the possible collaboration between him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan in an unreleased footage from the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ A member of the audience told Aamir that fans wanted to witness the three Khans in a movie. Replying to this question, Aamir said that even he thinks they should collaborate for one film considering how much their fans want it to happen.

Aamir said, “Aapki aur meri thinking bilkul same hai. I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them, ‘Hum teeno ek hi industry mein itne saalon se hain aur yeh audience ke liye kaafi galat hojayega ki career ke iss dauran agar hum saath mein ek film na kaaren. Ek film toh banti hai.’”

The actor mentioned how he met Salman recently who gifted him a pair of denims from his brand – Being Human. He continued how they are looking for a good script that will do justice to their audience. He added, “The three of us are actively seeking a compelling story and script.”

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ which failed to resonate with the audience. Salman was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’ which proved to be a hit. Shah Rukh was last seen in ‘Dunki’ which went on to be a blockbuster.

