Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Scolded By Son Abram During KKR Match For Teasing Him; Watch

Indian Premier League 2024 is currently ongoing, and its two major teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, clashed on Friday, April 26. Both the teams delivered an unforgettable performance as they clashed in a thrilling match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Amidst the determination from both the teams, the reaction of AbRam Khan during the match has become viral now. For the unversed, AbRam is the youngest son of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.
Among the several viral videos online, there’s one that has caught everyone’s attention, and it features a heartwarming moment between Bollywood’s King Khan and his son, AbRam, during the cricket match. In the clip, AbRam is gently seen scolding his father SRK, who grabbed and shaked him. Shah Rukh, who was watching the game, reached out to him with a hand on his chest, in a light-hearted exchange. AbRam looked at his father and pushed his hand away. Then, AbRam pointed a finger at him, but next up, SRK was spotted laughing with his youngest son.
Clearly, the video has now gone viral and fans are loving the sweet moments between father and son.
The father and son duo joined Rinku Singh along with other players of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the training session on Sunday. SRK and AbRam were also seen showing off their cricketing skills ahead of the practice session when KKR faced DC (Delhi Capitals) at the Eden Ground in Kolkata. In a video shared online, the actor can be seen flaunting his batting skills while sporting the KKR jersey. In another video, AbRam was seen bowling to Rinku Singh, and the cricketer tactfully defended himself.
Shah Rukh Khan often watches KKR matches with his children.