Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Scolded By Son Abram During KKR Match For Teasing Him; Watch

Among the several viral videos online, there’s one that has caught everyone’s attention, and it features a heartwarming moment between Bollywood’s King Khan and his son, AbRam, during the cricket match. In the clip, AbRam is gently seen scolding his father SRK, who grabbed and shaked him. Shah Rukh, who was watching the game, reached out to him with a hand on his chest, in a light-hearted exchange. AbRam looked at his father and pushed his hand away. Then, AbRam pointed a finger at him, but next up, SRK was spotted laughing with his youngest son.