Watch: Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Moment With Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma's Children At 'Ruslaan' Mumbai Premiere

‘Ruslaan,’ which stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role, hit theatres on Friday after a star-studded premiere the evening before in Mumbai. Among the attendees was the actor’s brother-in-law superstar Salman Khan. Rather than for his attire, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor captured hearts on the red carpet with his affectionate greeting to his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil.
Amid recent death threats, Salman Khan was escorted by his Y+ security staff as he arrived at the premiere. Donning comfortable and casual attire, the actor walked the red carpet, striking poses for the cameras. Shortly after, Aayush, his wife, Arpita, who is Salman’s sister, and their children, Ayat and Ahil joined him. In the heart-warming video, the star warmly plants a kiss on his niece’s head upon spotting her, followed by another affectionate gesture towards his nephew.
Take a look here:
Aside from them, many other well-known personalities too made an appearance. Have a look:
MLA of Bandra, Baba Siddique, and his son, Zeeshan Siddique, were seen at the special screening and were spotted posing with the ‘Ruslaan’ actor.
The internet’s latest adorable sensation, singer Pragati Nagpal, graced the premiere of ‘Ruslaan,’ and captivated hearts with her undeniable charm.
‘Monica, O My Darling’ actor Abhimanyu Dassani was also seen at the premiere, in an all-black outfit, looking dapper.
Film producer Jayantilal Gada and his wife, Reshmaa Kadakia, were smiling cheek-to-cheek while posing for the paparazzi at the red carpet.
Renowned filmmaker and producer Ramesh Taurani, who recently backed ‘Merry Christmas,’ also showed his enthusiasm for the ‘Ruslaan’ actor’s first venture beyond the Salman Khan Films’ banner.
In addition to them, Kabir Khan, Aparshakti Khurrana, Vikas Bahl, Sohail Khan with his son Yohan, newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri along with their daughter Alizeh, were also seen gracing the premiere with their presence.
‘Ruslaan’ also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in pivotal roles. The film has hit the silver screens as of today, April 26.