Watch: Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Moment With Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma's Children At 'Ruslaan' Mumbai Premiere

Amid recent death threats, Salman Khan was escorted by his Y+ security staff as he arrived at the premiere. Donning comfortable and casual attire, the actor walked the red carpet, striking poses for the cameras. Shortly after, Aayush, his wife, Arpita, who is Salman’s sister, and their children, Ayat and Ahil joined him. In the heart-warming video, the star warmly plants a kiss on his niece’s head upon spotting her, followed by another affectionate gesture towards his nephew.