Aamir Khan Understood The Power Of ‘Namaste’ During ‘Dangal’ Shoot

"You won't believe it, but when I used to arrive there around 5 or 6 in the morning, as my car entered, people would stand outside their homes just to welcome me with folded hands and 'Sat Sri Akaal'. They used to just wait to welcome me. They never disturbed me, never stopped my car, nothing. After my pack-up, when I would return, they would again be standing outside their homes and would greet me 'Good Night'," he said.