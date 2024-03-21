In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji revealed that she had no interest in joining films despite being born into the Mukherjee-Samarth family. When she was a teenager, an offer came her way. Upon her mother’s insistence, she took up the offer and she was seen playing a supporting role in her filmmaker father, late Ram Mukerji’s Bengali film – ‘Biyer Phool’ (1996). Her mother had asked her to take up the film and had told her to give it a shot. She also told Mukerji that if the film did not work, she could go back to her studies.