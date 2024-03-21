With a career that spans over 20 years, Rani Mukerji is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor has managed to carve a niche for herself with her performance and she continues to have a dedicated fan base that eagerly waits for her new releases every year. The actor turned a year older today. As the actor celebrates her 46th birthday, there is one fact about her that is not very well-known. Despite being born into a film family; she did not want to pursue acting.
In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji revealed that she had no interest in joining films despite being born into the Mukherjee-Samarth family. When she was a teenager, an offer came her way. Upon her mother’s insistence, she took up the offer and she was seen playing a supporting role in her filmmaker father, late Ram Mukerji’s Bengali film – ‘Biyer Phool’ (1996). Her mother had asked her to take up the film and had told her to give it a shot. She also told Mukerji that if the film did not work, she could go back to her studies.
Advertisement
After ‘Biyer Phool’, again due to her mother’s pressure, she said yes to ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat’. This film made her Bollywood debut and the lines from the movie are remembered to date. She recalled how she wasn’t aware that her family needed financial help because her parents gave her and her brother a comfortable lifestyle. Reflecting on her choices, she mentioned that she is in love with her being an actor. However, she also mentioned that she did not want to become an actor but rather become a lawyer or an interior designer.
Rani Mukerji was last seen in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.’ The actor has won numerous awards throughout her career including the Filmfare Award and the Star Guild.