Rani Mukerji Believes 'Pathaan' Revitalized Cinema Post-COVID, Salutes Aditya Chopra's Conviction

The actress also highlighted how the success of ‘Pathaan’ played a crucial role in bringing things back on track for YRF. “In time when the films came, all of those films flopped because the whole way the audience watched content changed overnight because of OTT. All these films failed at the box office and it took a complete hit commercially because none of the films did well. It was like complete depression. People were sad in our company and the whole conviction that Adi stood with that his movies would be released theatrically. We thought that there would be some divine intervention and that he would be rewarded for his conviction of releasing films theatrically, and everything kind of didn’t work for us. Then came ‘Pathaan.’ It changed the entire thing forward at Yash Raj. When God gives, he does so in abundance. He just tests your courage. Adi had that courage and I salute that.”