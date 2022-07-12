Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Aamir Khan Injures Himself While Shooting For 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor-producer Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. It will release on August 11 this year.

Aamir Khan In Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan In Laal Singh Chaddha Instagram/ @aamirkhanfilms

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 7:10 pm

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan suffered a knee injury while shooting a long-running sequence in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. During the shooting, when Khan started doing a long-running sequence, his knee was injured and he had to undergo physiotherapy. But still, he refused to give up and took painkillers to avoid any kind of pain while he was running.



Khan, who is referred to as Mr. Perfectionist, was not keen to waste a single minute as the shooting of the film already got delayed due to pandemic. And this time he was not willing to wait anymore and decided to continue the shoot of this long-running sequence. Though it was not easy for him to shoot, still he faced all the odds and tried to give his best.

In the 'running sequence', Laal Singh Chaddha runs for years, passing through every picturesque location in India, and achieving another milestone in his life.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be released on August 11.

[With Inputs From IANS]

