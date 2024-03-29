Art & Entertainment

'Aadujeevitham' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Records An Impressive Opening

'Aadujeevitham', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, made a collection of Rs 7.45 on day 1. The survival drama is directed by Blessy.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
'Aadujeevitham' box office collection Photo: Instagram
'Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, had a great opening at the box office. It not only received rave reviews by critics and audiences, but also performed well at the ticket windows. The survival Malayalam drama, directed by Blessy, made a collection of Rs 7.45 on day 1, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Despite a non-holiday release, it had an impressive start on the first day of its release.

The industry tracker reported that 'Aadujeevitham' had highest occupancy in Malayalam language of Rs 6.5 crore followed by Tamil language of Rs 0.5 crore and then Kannada and Telugu languages made Rs 0.04 crore each. It earned Rs 0.1 crore in Hindi language.

It had an overall 57.79% Malayalam occupancy on Thursday. 'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' had highest occupancy of 66.86% during night shows, evening shows recorded 58.21%, morning shows saw 54.91% and afternoon shows saw an occupancy of 51.19%.

A Still From ‘Aadujeevitham’ aka ‘The Goat Life’ - Instagram
‘Aadujeevitham’ Aka ‘The Goat Life’ Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Career Best Performance Is A Niche Watch

BY Prateek Sur

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Sukumaran revealed that he lost 31 kilos for the film. “I personally never thought that this was possible. [The most grilling part about it was] the hunger. Because it didn’t involve dieting. It involved me not eating. My transformation was majorly based on fasting. There were times when I was on a 3-day fast," he said.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Aadujeevitham' Photo: Instagram
The 'Salaar' actor further said, “I don’t know if it can be classified as a movie experience any longer. It’s more like a part of my life now. I said yes to this film in 2008, and here we are in 2024. That’s about a 16-year-long journey. I am only 41 now, so, 16 years of 41 is a substantial period of your life''.

For the unversed, the film has been in the making for almost 16 years.

