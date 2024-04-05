‘A Bit Of Light’: Anna Paquin Walks With A Cane On The Red Carpet As She Battles Mobility Issues

Anna Paquin shocked the entire world by walking in with the assistance of a cane on the red-carpet premiere of her latest film ‘A Bit Of Light’. While she was all smiles for the photogs and talked to the media with a big smile, people were indeed intrigued by the fact that Anna Paquin was walking with the help of a stick. She didn’t disclose anything about it and made it look as natural as possible.
Soon afterwards, reports started coming online about her suffering from an undisclosed illness. The illness has apparently been hampering her mobility, which is why she walked in for the red carpet of ‘A Bit Of Light’ was a cane to help her maintain her balance.
At the screening of ‘A Bit Of Light’, Anna Paquin was seen with her husband, Stephen Moyer, who has directed by the film. The two of them were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. The screening was held at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.
When People reached out to her on this issue, she didn’t talk much about it, but did give out a bit about how she has been doing. “It hasn’t been easy,” Anna Paquin said. The publication also reported that she may have been experiencing a bit of difficulty with her speech.
What’s good news is that the publication also said that a source close to her has revealed that Anna Paquin is hoping to make a full recovery soon. Here’s hoping that we get to see her back in full health real soon.
‘A Bit Of Light’ has released all over today.