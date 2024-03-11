Art & Entertainment

96th Academy Awards: Cillian Murphy Takes Home Best Actor

It's raining Oscars for the Christopher Nolan-directorial 'Oppenheimer'. The film won Best Actor for its lead Cillian Murphy, who essayed the titular role of American theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

I
IANS
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Instagram
Cillian Murphy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It's raining Oscars for the Christopher Nolan-directorial 'Oppenheimer'. The film won Best Actor for its lead Cillian Murphy, who essayed the titular role of American theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

This marks the first Oscar win for the actor who has frequently collaborated with Nolan.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actor as they tweeted, "Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Cillian Murphy! #Oscars."

'Oppenheimer' presents the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The story predominantly focuses on his studies, his direction of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.

The film also stars an ensemble cast of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Cillian Murphy

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement