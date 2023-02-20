Monday, Feb 20, 2023
76th BAFTA: Top Awards Start Pouring In On 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

76th BAFTA: Top Awards Start Pouring In On 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

The German epic anti-war film, 'All Quiet on the Western Front', which is based on the 1929 novel of the same name, has already won three trophies for Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Not In The English Language at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night.

All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front IANS

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 2:17 pm

The German epic anti-war film, 'All Quiet on the Western Front', which is based on the 1929 novel of the same name, has already won three trophies for Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Not In The English Language at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night.


Set in the closing days of World War 1, the film follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Baumer.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. It played exclusively at the Paris Theatre in New York on October 7 before expanding to other theatres from October 14.

The film has 14 nominations to its name in the ongoing BAFTA Awards, of which it has already collected three.

