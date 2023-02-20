Monday, Feb 20, 2023
76th BAFTA: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Michelle Yeoh Clenched Her Hand Before Golden Globe Win

76th BAFTA: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Michelle Yeoh Clenched Her Hand Before Golden Globe Win

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is having a full-circle moment with this year's BAFTA Award, opened up on the backstory of the famous Golden Globe picture from this year in which she can be seen cheering for her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-actress Michelle Yeoh at her win for Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy title.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis IANS

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 1:00 pm

About what went down before Michelle's win, Jamie Lee said at the red carpet: "She was so nervous before her name was announced for the honour. I remember, she clenched my hand very hard in anticipation".

About what went down before Michelle's win, Jamie Lee said at the red carpet: "She was so nervous before her name was announced for the honour. I remember, she clenched my hand very hard in anticipation".

She attended her first BAFTA bash four decades ago, ending with her scooping a trophy for "Trading Places", in which she starred alongside Eddie Murphy.

The actress, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once",arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a black blazer. The long-sleeved wrap-style piece was accentuated with sharp lapels, and a sweeping white silk skirt that flowed behind her on the red carpet.

