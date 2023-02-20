Monday, Feb 20, 2023
76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren Pays Tribute To The Late Queen

76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren Pays Tribute To The Late Queen

English actress Dame Helen Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 British biographical drama film "The Queen", led the tributes paid to the late Queen at the 76th British Academy Film Awards.

Dame Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren IANS

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:10 pm

Calling the queen "our nation's leading star", Mirren said, "She was unquestionably the nation's leading lady but as mysterious as a silent film star. Who else could meet the world's most famous singers, actors and performers and turn them into her supporting cast," the 77-year-old said.

She further mentioned, "Throughout her 70-year reign, she met cinema's greatest icons and witnessed the evolution of Hollywood's golden age to the birth of the blockbuster -- Her Majesty was front row for it all. Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly: bring us together and unite us in a story."

"Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star. On behalf of Bafta, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry," she concluded.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

Art & Entertainment Dame Helen Mirren 76th BAFTA Queen Of England Queen Elizabeth II 76th British Academy Film Awards Biographical Drama Hollywood Actor/Actress
