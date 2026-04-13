36th National Street Theatre Day: A Spirited Ode To The Fearless Safdar Hashmi

From The Theatre and Film Society of Rajdhani College’s TRYAMBAKAM came Dhundhla Jaal—a commentary on the state of journalism during current times. Perhaps the most chaotic play of the lot, Dhundhla Jaal was emblematic of the frenzy and short shelf-lives of news cycles these days. The dialogues spoken by the group were evocative of mumblecore deliveries reflecting normal day-to-day conversations, lending an element of realism to the performance. With deliveries that refused to stay on one topic, just like the distractive ways in which news often runs, to confound, the play, too, introduces a wide range of topics, framing the satire whilst also highlighting real headlines. With the inclusion of journalist Gauri Lankesh’s work, death and the afterlife of her work as well as the violence during Muzaffarnagar riots, Dhundhla Jaal portrays the human cost of messy, irresponsible journalism and how hate emanates from our screens to quickly fire up and damage the lives of common people. Participants included Sapna, Rani, Paras, Nikhil, Shivam, Arya, Piyush,