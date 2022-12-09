3 Kick Ass Performances Of ‘Faadu’ Actor Pavail Gulati

Pavail Gulati is one such promising actor who has been a consistent performer with his choices of projects and characters. Projects after project he has made a mark in the industry and is considered a prominent young face. Pavail is here with his next big release ‘Faadu’ which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Let’s take a look at his notable performances before the release of his big show.

‘Thappad’

Pavail Gulati made a mark in the industry with his mature and sincere performance in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Thappad' opposite Taapsee Pannu. He immediately rose to fame after the film and is considered one of the young promising faces of the industry.

‘Dobaaraa’

This year we saw Pavail give another breakthrough performance in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller 'Dobaaraa'. In this edge-of-the-seat thriller, Pavail gave a solid delivery as Anay and gave another successful hit with Taapsee Pannu.

‘Goodbye’

2022 has been a busy year for the actor. Immediately after the release of 'Dobaara', Pavail was seen in Vikas Bahl’s drama 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. This was a totally different outing by Pavail and he truly surprised the audiences.