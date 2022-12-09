Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

3 Kick Ass Performances Of ‘Faadu’ Actor Pavail Gulati

Home Art & Entertainment

3 Kick Ass Performances Of ‘Faadu’ Actor Pavail Gulati

As ‘Faadu’ releases all over, here’s taking a look at some of the most noteworthy performances of Pavail Gulati, who has been consistently giving fab performances one after the other.

Pavail Gulati
Pavail Gulati Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 7:15 pm

Pavail Gulati is one such promising actor who has been a consistent performer with his choices of projects and characters. Projects after project he has made a mark in the industry and is considered a prominent young face. Pavail is here with his next big release ‘Faadu’ which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Let’s take a look at his notable performances before the release of his big show.

‘Thappad’

Pavail Gulati made a mark in the industry with his mature and sincere performance in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Thappad' opposite Taapsee Pannu. He immediately rose to fame after the film and is considered one of the young promising faces of the industry.

‘Dobaaraa’

This year we saw Pavail give another breakthrough performance in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller 'Dobaaraa'. In this edge-of-the-seat thriller, Pavail gave a solid delivery as Anay and gave another successful hit with Taapsee Pannu.

‘Goodbye’

2022 has been a busy year for the actor. Immediately after the release of 'Dobaara', Pavail was seen in Vikas Bahl’s drama 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. This was a totally different outing by Pavail and he truly surprised the audiences.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pavail Gulati Faadu
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead