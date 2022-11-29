Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of IFFI described Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

The Kashmir Files
The Kashmir Files Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 12:35 am

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Monday described Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival. 

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life", Lapid said.

'The Kashmir Files', which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Kher attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22. The nine-day-long film gala began on November 20. 

Related stories

Vivek Agnihotri Chuffed With Selection Of 'The Kashmir Files' At IFFI's Indian Panorama Section

‘The Kashmir Files' Producer-Actress Pallavi Joshi On Why Bollywood Films Aren't Working: India's Problems Don't Feature In Them Anymore

Anupam Kher: 'The Kashmir Files' An Example Of How A Mid-Budget Film With An Impactive Story Can Reach Heights

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Kashmir Files IFFI
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh