'Suriya42' Being Made In 3D, To Be Out In 10 Languages, Says Director

Director 'Siruthai' Siva, who is now working on a film featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Friday disclosed that the film was being made in 3D and that it would be released in a whopping 10 languages.

Suriya, Siruthai Siva
Suriya, Siruthai Siva Pinterest

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:25 pm

Releasing a motion poster of the film, an explosive action entertainer that is tentatively being referred to as #Suriya42, Siva tweeted, "With the love and blessings of the Almighty, all the fans, media friends and cinema lovers."

The exciting motion poster has a hawk hovering over a battlefield in which knights are battling it out, while Suriya's character, dressed in the attire of a commander, is seen standing on a rock and observing the proceedings on the battlefield.

It is then that the motion poster makes the disclosure that the film is being shot in 3D and that it will be released in 10 languages. The poster also has the tagline, 'A mighty valiant saga'.

The motion poster has led many fans to wonder if 'Suriya 42' is a historical or a war film.

The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, who had shot superhits like Ajith-starrer 'Veeram' and 'Vedalam'.

Richard Kevin, who did a fine job editing superhits like the critically acclaimed 'Vikram Vedha' and the recently released webseries 'Suzhal', has been brought onboard this film as its editor.

