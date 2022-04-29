Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu's Biopic On Mithali Raj To Release On July 15

Actress Taapsee Pannu took to social media to announce the release date of her first Hindi theatrical release in over two years ‘Shabaash Mithu’. Her last release in theatres was 2020’s ‘Thappad’.

Taapsee Pannu As Mithali Raj Instagram

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:34 pm

Actress Taapsee Pannu announced that her upcoming film ‘Shabaash Mithu’, a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, will make its debut in theatres on July 15.

Directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, the film is a coming-of-age story of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj's life.

Pannu, who essays the role of Raj, shared the new release date of the movie in a post on Twitter.

The cricketer has a career spanning 23 years during which she smashed seven consecutive 50s in one-day international matches and led India in four World Cups.

‘Shabaash Mithu’ marks the first theatrical release of Pannu in Hindi post her 2020 movie ‘Thappad’. During the pandemic, the actor featured in four movies, ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and ‘Looop Lapeta’, which were all released on various streaming platforms. However, she did have a theatrical Telugu release earlier this month in ‘Mishan Impossible’.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ also features actor Vijay Raaz.

