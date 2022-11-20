Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli Attends Governors Awards In Los Angeles. Watch

RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama film starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

'RRR' filmmaker SS Rajamouli attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, a precursor event to the Oscars where many celebrities receive honorary  statuettes. RRR had crossed several milestones this year, as it grossed over Rs. 1000 crore globally and got raving reviews from several eminent filmmakers, including James Gunn and Scott Derrickson.

However, the film was not considered for India’s entry to the Academy Awards, leading to much controversy and an ensuing campaign to submit the film in all categories for the next year.

The film also won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. It was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director. SS Rajamouli had expressed his gratitude in a speech, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion.”

'RRR' is a Telugu-language epic action drama film starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centers around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

SS Rajamouli had also helmed both the Baahubali films, starring Prabhas in the lead role, which became glowing successes on international waters as well. 

