Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
'Ratha Saatchi' Is A Film Based On Eminent Writer Jeyamohan's 'Kaithigal'

Eminent writer Jeyamohan's story 'Kaithigal' is now being adapted into a film titled 'Ratha Saatchi'.

‘Ratha Saatchi’
‘Ratha Saatchi’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 6:27 pm

Eminent writer Jeyamohan's story 'Kaithigal' is now being adapted into a film titled 'Ratha Saatchi'. 

Aha Tamil and Magizh Mandram are producing the film that is to be directed by Rafiq Ismail. 

Jeyamohan, the eminent writer is known for scripting the story of films like 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' and for penning the dialogues for the screen adaptation of Kalki's literary classic 'Ponniyin Selvan'. 

According to Jeyamohan, the story behind the making of Ratha Saatchi deserves to be the subject of another movie.

"A director named Rafiq Ismail approached me and asked for permission to make 'Kaithigal' into a film. Within three months of this happening, ace director Mani Ratnam considered adapting this story for the screen."

"Later, renowned director Vetrimaran too approached me to acquire the rights of the story. I informed them that the story has already been given to Rafiq."

Music for the film is to be composed by Javed Riaz, and cinematography will be by Jagadheesh Ravi.

The story is a testament to the humanity that exists within armed forces and how it impacts the lives of two individuals.  

The film is to feature actors Kanna Ravi, Harish Kumar, Elango Kumaravel, Kalyan Master and Madras Charles.

The OTT platform Aha Tamil will soon stream this film produced by Anitha Mahendran.

Art & Entertainment Jeyamohan Kaithigal Ratha Saatchi Writer Jeyamohan Ratha Saatchi Movie Kanna Ravi Harish Kumar Elango Kumaravel Kalyan Master Madras Charles OTT Aha Tamil Chennai
